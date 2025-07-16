MADRID – The Armenian American Medical Society (AAMS) proudly participated in the 14th Armenian Medical World Congress (AMWC2025), held from July 3–5, 2025, at the historic Complutense University of Madrid. Under the unifying theme, “Medicine in Motion: Turning Scientific Insights into Action,” the Congress brought together hundreds of global health professionals, with AAMS playing a key leadership and educational role throughout the event.

Led by AAMS President Dr. Garni Barkhoudarian, a delegation of 31 AAMS members joined over 81 healthcare professionals from the United States, contributing to an impactful and inspiring presence. Notably, six of AAMS’s twelve living past presidents—out of fourteen in the Society’s history—were in attendance, underscoring the organization’s deep roots, sustained leadership, and enduring commitment to advancing Armenian healthcare.

Dr. Barkhoudarian delivered a presentation highlighting AAMS’s recent initiatives and served as a featured panelist in the opening plenary session, “Medical Organizations Worldwide: Unraveling the Synergies.” The session focused on strengthening diaspora collaboration and building more effective bridges with Armenia’s healthcare institutions.

“The spirit of AMWC2025 was one of global unity, progress, and purpose,” said Dr. Barkhoudarian. “Our role as AAMS members is not only to support Armenian healthcare from afar, but to lead with education, innovation, and impact—both locally and globally.”

For over two decades, AAMS has been committed to providing continuing medical education (CME). At this year’s Congress, AAMS proudly expanded its offerings to include continuing dental education (CDE)—providing attendees with 17.5 CME credits and 4 CDE credits. This marks an important milestone in broadening access to accredited professional development across the healthcare spectrum.

Throughout the event, AAMS members contributed to sessions spanning neurology, oncology, trauma medicine, digital health, current approaches in education, quality, and safety for nurses and healthcare providers, as well as diaspora-led public health programs. AAMS also celebrated the contributions of Armenian youth through compelling presentations by the next generation—many of them children of AAMS members—on topics including artificial intelligence in medicine, public perceptions of cancer surveillance, and humanitarian aid mobilization for Armenia.

“We were proud to feature several inspiring presentations by the next generation—who are already making an impact across science, advocacy, and healthcare,” shared AAMS via social media.

As AMWC2025 concluded, AAMS reaffirmed its commitment to knowledge exchange, intergenerational leadership, and global partnership in the advancement of Armenian health and wellness.