YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a working breakfast on Monday with members of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Armenia, which represents companies from various sectors of the economy.

According to the government’s press service, the discussion focused on economic policy issues, including stimulating investment, improving the business environment, tax regulations, and ongoing reforms.

Pashinyan emphasized the importance of such meetings, describing them as valuable opportunities to address matters of mutual interest. He noted that these discussions help form a clear agenda for further cooperation between the Armenian government and AmCham members.

The prime minister highlighted that economic relations with the United States are of strategic importance to Armenia and stated that AmCham can play a key role in strengthening those ties.

AmCham President Elina Margaryan expressed gratitude to the Armenian government for fostering institutional dialogue with the private sector and underscored the importance of deepening future cooperation.

During the meeting, participants presented the main areas of AmCham’s activity, stressing its mission to serve as a bridge between the government and the business community.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of continuing dialogue and expressed their commitment to close cooperation aimed at enhancing Armenia’s economic resilience and boosting its global competitiveness.