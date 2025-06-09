PARIS — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with UNESCO Secretary-General Audrey Azoulay to discuss ongoing cooperation and support programs.

The two sides reviewed Armenia’s active engagement within UNESCO, the protection of cultural heritage in crisis situations, and the implementation of various joint initiatives.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that despite ongoing challenges, Armenia remains committed to contributing to UNESCO’s mission as a member of its Executive Board.

They also exchanged views on the activities of different UNESCO bodies and discussed support programs for Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Additionally, the interlocutors explored areas of cooperation between Armenia and UNESCO in the context of COP17, which is scheduled to take place in Armenia in the fall of 2026, highlighting UNESCO’s expertise and mechanisms in this field.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan presented Audrey Azoulay with the Order of Friendship. She received the award by decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia in recognition of her significant contribution to strengthening Armenia–UNESCO relations and promoting humanitarian values.