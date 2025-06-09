YEREVAN — Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has recalled Ashot Smbatyan from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Hungary and appointed Haykak Arshamyan to the position.

The corresponding presidential decrees were signed on June 5.

Haykak Arshamyan announced on his Facebook page that he has concluded his tenure as Executive Director of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund due to his transition to diplomatic service. He had held the position since October 2018.

“My tenure as Executive Director of the Fund has come to an end due to my transition to diplomatic service,” Arshamyan wrote.