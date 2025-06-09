Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has recalled Ashot Smbatyan from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Hungary and appointed Haykak Arshamyan to the position.

The corresponding presidential decrees were signed on June 5.

Haykak Arshamyan announced on his Facebook page that he has concluded his tenure as Executive Director of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund due to his transition to diplomatic service. He had held the position since October 2018.

“My tenure as Executive Director of the Fund has come to an end due to my transition to diplomatic service,” Arshamyan wrote.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

One Armenian Soldier Killed Another Wounded by Azerbaijan Fire

YEREVAN — One Armenian soldier was killed and another wounded on Monday…

Lemkin Institute Expressed Deep Concern Regarding Threats to the Integrity of the Armenian Quarter in East Jerusalem

The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention expressed deep concern over the threats…

Petition to Stop Azerbaijan’s Military Aggression Toward Armenians

Since September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey, has been attacking Nagorno-Karabakh.…

15 POWs Returned to Armenia

YEREVAN — The Armenian government has informed that 15 more POWs have…