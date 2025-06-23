YEREVAN — A coalition of Armenian journalist organizations have issued a joint statement regarding comments and characterizations made by Vladimir Solovyov on Russia’s “Rossiya-1” TV channel.

“Vladimir Solovyov is, in fact, one of the Kremlin’s most prominent propagandists. It can be concluded that his remarks reflect the position of the Russian authorities—one that has not been denied or refuted in the days since,” the statement reads.

“This once again makes it clear that media outlets and individuals close to the Russian government are actively attempting to interfere in Armenia’s socio-political and even legal processes, especially in the lead-up to the upcoming parliamentary elections, by trying to influence the internal situation in our country.”

The statement continues:

“In recent days, the Armenian media and social networks have been widely reacting to the vulgar and insulting remarks made by the host of Evening with Vladimir Solovyov, aired on June 18 on ‘Rossiya-1.’ These remarks were directed at the Armenian government, state, and people.

“Solovyov, outraged by the arrest in Yerevan of Russian-Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan, referred to the Armenian authorities and specifically the Prime Minister as scoundrels, traitors, and ‘Turkophiles.’ He questioned whether the Armenian people have any say in the fate of their country or if Armenia would soon meet the same fate as Artsakh.

“Given the state-owned status of the broadcaster and Solovyov’s role as a Kremlin mouthpiece, it is evident that he voiced a perspective prevalent among Russian power structures. This position has not been challenged or disavowed since.

“Moreover, similar views have been expressed by members of Russia’s ruling United Russia party and Kremlin-aligned experts. This reinforces the pattern of Russian state-affiliated actors meddling in Armenia’s internal affairs.

“In recent years, there have been numerous incidents in which Russian media outlets—including Russian state TV channels operating in Armenia—have spread disinformation, fake news, and content filled with hate and discrimination, often insulting Armenia. Solovyov, along with his invited ‘experts,’ has been at the forefront of this harmful campaign.

“This is precisely why his programs were blocked from Armenia’s public multiplex. Even after intergovernmental negotiations between Armenia and Russia, this decision was not reversed. Similar issues have also arisen with other Russian media outlets operating in Armenia.

“As the measures taken so far have not sufficiently deterred decision-makers in Russia, we, the undersigned journalist organizations, call on the Government of Armenia to:

Terminate the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Mass Communications between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Russian Federation, for which there are numerous legal justifications. This would effectively end the broadcasting of Russian TV channels via Armenia’s public multiplex.

Take additional necessary measures and initiate discussions with media experts and civil society to protect Armenia’s information space from foreign hybrid influence.”

Signed by: