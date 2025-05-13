YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation led by Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of strengthening Armenia-European Union relations and reaffirmed the Armenian government’s commitment to deepening and expanding cooperation in all areas. He highlighted that Armenia’s collaboration with the EU is built on mutual respect, shared values, and partnership, with a central focus on strengthening democracy and upholding the rule of law.

Gert Jan Koopman, in turn, praised the partnership with Armenia, stating that the EU views Armenia as a reliable and credible partner. He welcomed the recent adoption by Armenia’s National Assembly of the law “On Initiating the Process of Accession to the European Union,” describing it as an important signal demonstrating Armenia’s sincere and consistent European orientation. Koopman also noted that the EU welcomes the Armenian government’s ambitious reform agenda and is ready to support its implementation by expanding cooperation in all sectors that contribute to Armenia’s sustainable development and the strengthening of civil society.

The sides held detailed discussions on the current stage of Armenia-EU relations, including the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), economic and sectoral cooperation, digitalization, green energy, education, infrastructure development, and democratic reforms.

In this context, they discussed the initiatives planned for 2025–2027 under the “Resilience and Growth Plan” announced in Brussels in 2024, emphasizing the need for active cooperation to implement the agreed-upon commitments.

The meeting also touched on issues related to regional security and stability, particularly the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.