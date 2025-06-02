Up next
GORIS — On June 2, the Honorary Consulate of France was inaugurated in the city of Goris, Syunik Province, within a building adjacent to the City Hall.

The Honorary Consul is Carmen Apunts, an ethnic Armenian.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of France to Armenia, Olivier Decottignies; Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Vahan Kostanyan; Governor of Syunik, Robert Ghukasyan; Mayor of Goris, Arush Arushanyan; a delegation from the city of Lyon; diplomats; and other guests.

France had announced its intention to open a consulate in Syunik back in 2023 at the ministerial level.

France’s choice of Goris was tied to the city’s long-standing cultural ties with the Francophone world.

Recognized as one of the most Francophone cities in Armenia, Goris has been home to a French Cultural Center since 2006. The center has played an active role in promoting the French language and culture in the region, including supporting French language instruction for local schoolchildren.

