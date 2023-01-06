Up next
YEREVAN — Turkey has lifted the ban on direct air cargo transport with Armenia, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement.

“The Turkish side notified us today that the ban on direct air cargo transport has been lifted. We’d like to remind that conducting Armenia-Turkey direct air cargo transport was one of the agreements reached at the 1 July 2022 meeting of the special representatives [for normalization].

“We expect that the other agreement – ensuring the possibility of land border crossing for citizens of third countries – will also be swiftly realized,” Hunanyan said.

Earlier on January 6 Turkish media reported that Armenia and Turkey started direct air cargo trade.

