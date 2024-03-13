Author
YEREVAN — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received on Wednesday US Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono, the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

It said a number of issues related to the security situation in the South Caucasus were discussed during the meeting.

The sides touched upon the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including discussion of the peace treaty.

Mirzoyan spoke about the recent developments, stressing Armenia’s positions on key issues, particularly the commitment to mutual recognition of territorial integrity based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, as well as the process of border delimitation based on the Alma-Ata Declaration and maps with a solid legal basis.

In the context of unblocking regional communications, Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia’s consistent approach to the implementation of this process based on the well-known principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity and equality.

Mirzoyan and Bono also exchanged views on the agenda of the Armenia-US political dialog, upcoming events and issues related to the further development of the partnership.

 

