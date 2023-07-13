YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, EU Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet in Brussels on Saturday, July 15.

“My meeting with the president of the European Union Council and the president of Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Brussels on Saturday, July 15,” Pashinyan told a weekly cabinet meeting in Yerevan.

“I have confirmed my participation in the meeting and hope to make progress towards the peace treaty during the meeting,” he said.

The Brussels meeting was originally scheduled for July 21. It is not clear why it was brought forward.

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan last met in Chișinău on June 1. Participating in the meeting were French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Council President Charles Michel.

Issues related to the unblocking of regional transport and economic infrastructures, border delimitation and border security between the two countries, the agreement on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the need to address the rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, as well as POWs, missing persons and other humanitarian issues were discussed.