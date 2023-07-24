Up next
Armenian owned AJR Trucking, one of the leading carriers of the United States Postal Service, was honored to be among the award winners at the National Postal Forum (NPF) conference this year. The company was awarded in the ‘Transportation Partner of the Year’ and ‘Supplier Excellence’ categories.

The first award presented to AJR Trucking was Transportation Partner of the Year 2022. The award is handed out in recognition of postal service vendors who demonstrate outstanding performance in transportation and delivery.

The second award to go to AJR Trucking was in the ‘Supplier Excellence’ category. This award is presented to companies that excel in various quality and performance measurements.

AJR Trucking was founded in 1984 by the Khudikyan family, back when it was known as A&J Trucking. It entered into a partnership with the postal service in the 1990s.

After graduating from business school in 2007, Jack Khudikyan took over the family business and currently serves as the CEO of AJR Trucking.

What started with eight trucks and $940,000 in revenue 15 years ago has now transformed into a fleet of over 500 trucks thanks to his dedication.

Along with his father, Chris Khudikyan, Jack is committed to creating a greener future in the trucking industry and has built the company’s culture around innovation and sustainability.

