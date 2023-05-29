YEREVAN — Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders are not planning to sign a peace treaty when they meet on June 1 in Chisinau, Moldova, on the sidelines of the European political community gathering, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said today.

The ministry noted that discussions continue on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including on an agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations.

“As we have repeatedly noted, the Armenian side will be ready to sign the agreement at the moment when the key issues are addressed. We believe that discussions on these issues will continue during and after the meeting scheduled in the framework of the European political community in Chisinau on June 1. Signing of the peace agreement is not on the agenda of the meeting in Chisinau,” the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry told ARKA News Agency.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva told Reuters on Friday that Baku and Yerevan may conclude a peace agreement next week during a summit of the European political community to be held in Chisinau on June 1.

Earlier it was reported that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President and Ilham Aliyev will hold talks on the sidelines of the summit in Chisinau with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Pashinyan reiterated recently that Yerevan and Baku had agreed on mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity according to the Almaty Declaration of 1991.