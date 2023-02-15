ADIYAMAN, TURKEY –Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Armenian search-and-rescue team in Adiyaman, Turkey.

FM Mirzoyan spoke with the rescuers and thanked them for their difficult and responsible work.

Captain Vahe Gevorgyan, the chief of the Armenian search-and-rescue team deployed in Adiyaman, told Armenpress that his team’s work has been praised by many. “Everyone is approaching us and thanking us. Some even get surprised that we’ve come from Armenia, and in that case they say thank you twice. I can say that our work was flawless, because we were able to effectively work together with the rescuers from other countries,” Captain Gevorgyan said.

Captain Gevorgyan said his team saved lives from under the rubble. He added that they’ve also recovered bodies from the rubble.

The captain said that ethnic Armenians of Adiyaman have approached them to thank them for their work.

On Wednesday, Armenia sent more humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkey through the land border, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan tweeted.

“Armenia continues sending humanitarian aid to earthquake-affected regions. Late last night, trucks loaded with the second batch of humanitarian aid crossed the Armenian-Turkish border through the Margara bridge,” Hunanyan tweeted.