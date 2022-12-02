Author
YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the US Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Senior Advisor for Caucasus negotiations Philip Reeker, the government press office reported.

It said the Prime Minister welcomed Reeker’s visit to the region and highly appreciated the role of the US as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country.

Pashinyan and Reeker discussed issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, including the formation of an international mechanism for discussions between Stepanakert and Baku.

The sides exchanged thoughts on the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, regional stability and other security issues.

The sides also touched on issues related to cooperation within the framework of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue. The continuous support of the USA in the effective implementation of democratic reforms in Armenia was highlighted.

