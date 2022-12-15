YEREVAN — The Armenian parliament adopted a resolution condemning for ’creating a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)”, while urging Russia to take “necessary measures” to reopen the Lachin corridor.

The resolution authored by the pro-government Civil Contract party was backed by 57 votes. The opposition Hayastan and Pativ Unem factions boycotted the emergency session held on Wednesday

The statement calls on the National Assembly of Armenia to send a mission to Artsakh to collect evidence of the humanitarian disaster.

It calls on the Russian Federation to take necessary actions, ensure full implementation of the clauses of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers.

It also calls on the international community to strictly and specifically condemn the actions of Azerbaijan and take measures to prevent the escalation of the humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh.

It specifically calls on the UN Security Council, participating States and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to send a monitoring mission to Nagorno-Karabakh to collect evidence of the humanitarian disaster.

Artsakh has appeared in a de facto blockade, with the rights of thousands of its citizens being violated after Azerbaijanis blocked the Stepanakert-Goris interstate highway, the only road linking Artsakh with Armenia.

The road has been closed for the third day already. On the evening of December 13 Azerbaijan also discontinued the supply of natural gas to Artsakh closing the valve on the pipeline that pumps natural gas to Artsakh from Armenia.