NEW YORK — Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York on Thursday..

Minister Mirzoyan briefed the UN chief on the latest developments in the region, particularly the closure of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan from December 12, the disruption of gas supply to Nagorno Karabakh and the serious humanitarian challenges that emerged as a result. It was emphasized the need for an appropriate response of the international community to the created situation.

The Armenian side also referred to the ongoing occupation of the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia by Azerbaijan, the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that Azerbaijan continues its policy of force or the threat of force, bellicose rhetoric and Armenophobia, thus undermining stability and security in the South Caucasus. At the same time, the Armenian Foreign Minister reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to establishing stability and peace in the region.

Guterres is following with concern the ongoing developments around the Lachin Corridor, the UN said in a press release.

The Secretary-General urges the sides to de-escalate tensions and to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the previously reached agreements.

The Secretary-General reiterates his support to the ongoing mediation efforts in the region.

 

 

