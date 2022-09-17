MAMAIA –Young Armenian chess player Mariam Mkrtchyan has won the world championship in U-18 category before the last round of the competition, reported the Armenian Chess Federation.

Mkrtchyan has scored 10 points ahead of the final 10th round and has been declared the winner of the girls’ championship. She represents the Tigran Petrosyan House of Chess. Her coach is Zaven Andreasyan.

Armenia’s Mamikom Gharibyan (who shares 2nd-4th places ahead of the 10th, last round) and Emin Ohanyan (3-5 places) have chances to win medals in U-18 boys’ championship.

The World chess championships among girls and boys under 14, 16 and 18 are hosted by the Romanian city of Mamaia.