BELEGRAD — Armenian Greco-Roman Wrestler Artur Aleksanyan beat Kiril Miliov of Bulgaria 5:1 in the final to be crowned World Champion in the 97 kg weight class.

This is Aleksanyan’s 4th world title. He previously won the championships in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Artur Aleksanyan is an Olympic Champion, and has also won silver and bronze medals at the Olympics.

The wrestler, 30, has won the European Champion’s title five times.

Aleksanyan made it to the finals after beating reigning world champion Mohammad Hadi Saravi of Iran with the score of 3:1.

In the 1/8 finals, Artur Aleksanyan defeated the two-time world champion, Metehan Başar of Turkey. In the quarter-finals Aleksanyan defeated Beksultan Makhmudovi from Kyrgyzstan.