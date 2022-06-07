YEREVAN — It is impossible to reach a settlement without taking into account the opinion of the Armenians of Karabakh, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said in an interview with RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.

“I think, after all, the Armenians of Karabakh are, of course, a party that must participate in the solution, no matter in what format. And it is very clear that the people of Karabakh have a fundamental interest in achieving a comprehensive settlement. I personally do not see how we can reach such a settlement without taking into account the opinion and point of view of those people,” the diplomat said.

“I think, in the end, the issue is that this should be a comprehensive settlement. And we all know how the conflict started, it must be finally closed. President Michel did not mention much in his statement. This was not a statement that covered all the issues that need to be addressed. But the fact is that we have always stressed that a comprehensive settlement of the conflict is necessary, we are working in that direction.”

In Yerevan, Toivo Klaar met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, and Vice president of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan. The high-ranking European official is also scheduled to visit Baku in the near future.