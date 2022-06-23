YEREVAN — More than 30,000 expats from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus have moved to Armenia since late February, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan has said, according to Sputnik Armenia.

Kerobyan revealed in an interview published on Tuesday, June 21 that as of June, over 1,200 new companies have been opened in the country.

“This is the approximate number of those who are already working in Armenia. The figure may change, since we can’t very accurately determine the number of tourists from those who have moved here for a longer time,” the Minister explained.

Among the companies opened in the country after the start of the war in Ukraine are industrial enterprises engaged in mechanical engineering, as well as IT firms.