Top Posts
Home Armenia Artsakh is Part of Europe, Says Armenian Lawmaker
ArmeniaArtsakhNews

Artsakh is Part of Europe, Says Armenian Lawmaker

June 21, 2017

YEREVAN — Chairman of the foreign relations committee of Armenia’s Parliament Armen Ashotyan held a meeting on June 21 with Joris Poschet, member of the Belgian Senate.

Ashotyan expressed hope that the existing friendly ties between the new Armenian Parliament and Belgium’s Parliament will continue to proceed in a spirit of cooperation, in the context of active interactions between partner committees and partnership between inter-parliamentary friendship groups.

In the course of the meeting the sides touched upon the RA-EU relations, the importance and role of signing of RA-EU new Comprehensive Agreement designed in Brussels Summit. In this context Armen Ashotyan noted that Armenia had been and remains faithful to its commitments based on the European Partnership and will continue actively participating in the initiatives aimed at boosting the European democracy.

Referring to the peaceful settlement process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Ashotyan said that the regular Azerbaijani ceasefire violations derail the negotiations process and the atmosphere of trust in the region, which is fraught with unpredictable consequences.

Armen Ashotyan emphasized that Artsakh is a part of Europe, a state which has adopted European democratic values, and its people have earned the right to manage their own destiny.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Sports Review: Arthur Abraham Defeats Robert Stieglitz to Regain WBO Title

March 2, 2014

Yura Movsisyan Scores a Hat-Trick in Spartak Moscow Debut

March 10, 2013

Turkey’s Lobbyists Seek U.S. Help By Calling Tiny Armenia a Big Threat

April 1, 2016

Landmine Free Artsakh Awareness Campaign, October 13 at Western Diocese Highlighted by Mark Geragos and Gor Mkhitarian

September 25, 2013

French Government Bans all Decentralized Cooperation of Local Authorities with Karabakh

July 28, 2015

“Celluloid Exiles: A Brief History of the Armenian Genocide and Diaspora on Film” with Director Eric Nazarian

March 16, 2015

Armenian Bar Association Launches Mentorship Program, Lands A Large Number of Students

October 3, 2016

Stepanakert: No Return to Former Borders

May 8, 2014

Three Opposition Parties form New Electoral Bloc

December 12, 2016

Nagorno-Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan Visits Shoushi

May 2, 2014

Leave a Comment























 