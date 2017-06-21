Artsakh is Part of Europe, Says Armenian Lawmaker

YEREVAN — Chairman of the foreign relations committee of Armenia’s Parliament Armen Ashotyan held a meeting on June 21 with Joris Poschet, member of the Belgian Senate.

Ashotyan expressed hope that the existing friendly ties between the new Armenian Parliament and Belgium’s Parliament will continue to proceed in a spirit of cooperation, in the context of active interactions between partner committees and partnership between inter-parliamentary friendship groups.

In the course of the meeting the sides touched upon the RA-EU relations, the importance and role of signing of RA-EU new Comprehensive Agreement designed in Brussels Summit. In this context Armen Ashotyan noted that Armenia had been and remains faithful to its commitments based on the European Partnership and will continue actively participating in the initiatives aimed at boosting the European democracy.

Referring to the peaceful settlement process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Ashotyan said that the regular Azerbaijani ceasefire violations derail the negotiations process and the atmosphere of trust in the region, which is fraught with unpredictable consequences.

Armen Ashotyan emphasized that Artsakh is a part of Europe, a state which has adopted European democratic values, and its people have earned the right to manage their own destiny.