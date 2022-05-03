Author
YEREVAN — The third meeting of the special envoys of Armenia and Turkey for normalization of relations – Ruben Rubinyan of Armenia and Serdar Kilic of Turkey was held in Vienna on Tuesday May 3, the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

“The Special Representatives reaffirmed the declared goal of achieving full normalization between their respective countries through this process. In this sense, they had sincere and productive exchange of concrete views and discussed possible steps that can be undertaken for tangible progress in this direction. They reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions,’ the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

