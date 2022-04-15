STEPANAKERT — “The statehood of Artsakh, the right to live freely and independently in the historical homeland are absolute values”, the National Assembly of Artsakh said in a statement.

“The current legal and political status of the Republic of Artsakh has been formed by the will of the people as a result of three referendums and the adoption of a constitution based on their results and through a nationwide agreement established in the previous years,” the Parliament said in a statement.

“The Armenians of Artsakh are well aware of the price of peace. The statehood of Artsakh, the right to live freely and independently in the historical homeland are absolute values from which even the threat of war cannot keep us,” the statement reads.

The MPs demand that the authorities of the Republic of Armenia renounce their current position and be guided exclusively by these values. “No government has the right to lower the bar of internationally recognized self-determination to a status unacceptable to Artsakh, under the pretext of peace,” the National Assembly said.

On behalf of the Armenians of Artsakh the MPs apply to: