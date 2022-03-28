UTAH – From March 21 to 22, Counselor Varazdat Pahlavuni of the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles took part in Utah’s 4th diplomatic conference dedicated to international trade relations. The conference was attended by 36 representatives of the Consulates General of 26 foreign countries from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Denver.

The conference was opened by the Governor of Utah Spencer Cox, the Utah Valley University (UVU) Provost/President Wayne Vaught, the UN Department of Global Communications representative Mr. Felipe Queipo, and other officials. Within the framework of the conference, panel discussions were held, where Armenia was represented together with Costa Rica, Greece, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, and Mongolia. During the meeting, Counselor Varazdat Pahlavuni spoke in a panel format on the theme of “Economic and social assistance measures taken by the Government of the Republic of Armenia to alleviate and mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Afterwards, in a brief Q&A session, Counselor Varazdat Pahlavuni answered the questions of the attendees. Moreover, he also discussed the aftermaths of the 44-day Artsakh war and the resulting humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, touched upon Azerbaijan’s violations of international humanitarian law during the war, as well as the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) and civilians currently illegally imprisoned, the terrorism and provocations of Azerbaijan against the peaceful civilian population of Artsakh and the humanitarian crisis arising from the situation.