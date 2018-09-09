Pashinian to Visit France at Macron’s Invitation

YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian will travel to Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron on September 14.

Besides his meeting with Macron during his trip Pashinian is also expected to meet with representatives of the local Armenian community.

In early August, the Armenian prime minister’s wife Anna Hakobian paid an informal visit to France where she got acquainted with the work of the organizations of the local Armenian community.”

“It was very important for me to introduce myself to our community, our compatriots as the wife of the new prime minister so that we could get to know each other. In this regard, I am completely satisfied [with my trip], and I hope that this is mutual,” Hakobian said in an interview with the French-language Armenian magazine, Nouvelles d’Armenie.

France is home to some half a million ethnic Armenians many of whom are descendants of 1915 massacres in Ottoman Turkey who took refuge there a century ago. France is one of over two dozen nations that officially recognize the Ottoman-era killings of Armenians as genocide.

French President Macron is due to pay a visit to Yerevan for a Francophonie summit to be held in the Armenian capital on October 11-12.