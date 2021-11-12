Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan accused today Azerbaijan of torpedoing the implementation of statements, signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia to end the hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and to reopen transport links in the region while speaking at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Governments.

Grigoryan recalled that as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh, some 40 thousand people were left homeless, 17 thousand civilian objects and infrastructure were destroyed, several thousand people were killed and wounded, including civilians, and the fate of many people is still unknown.

“Despite its commitments, Azerbaijan continues to torpedo the implementation of these agreements, holding numerous Armenian prisoners of war in captivity, which is not only a gross violation of the eighth paragraph of the statement of November 9, 2020, but also of international humanitarian law,” he said.

Grigoryan stressed that distorting the provisions of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 on unblocking of infrastructures in the region, Azerbaijan is advocating the idea of a “corridor: through Armenia, accompanying its propaganda campaign by threats of the use of force.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved by force. The settlement of the conflict can be achieved through peaceful negotiations exclusively within the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship,” he said.

“To defuse the tension and enter the stage of peaceful development in the region, it is necessary for Azerbaijan to take a constructive position, abandon the policy of hatred, aggressive rhetoric and hostile actions,” he said.