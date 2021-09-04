William Saroyan has long been hailed as not only one of the most influential literary figures of his period, but also as a most revered member of the Armenian Diaspora. His influence runs deep in the hearts and minds of so many, with his most famous saying about Armenians quoted, or rather misquoted, endlessly by those who have never even read his works, a proving testament, year after year, to the lasting power of his name.

Throughout his lifetime, William Saroyan was an unapologetic writer and poet. He wrote many successful stories and plays, and was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an Academy Award for Best Story. But in addition to literature, Saroyan was also a talented painter, drawing prolifically and producing hundreds of paintings throughout his lifetime.

Recently, the American University of Armenia (AUA) received a generous contribution of two of William Saroyan’s original paintings from the William Saroyan Foundation. The beautiful works of art are exhibited online and are being auctioned off to raise funds to support scholarships for AUA students. The auction begins on August 31st, the anniversary of William Saroyan’s birthday, and ends on September 20th. The scholarship will be named The William Saroyan Scholarship and will provide quality education to Armenian students at AUA, enabling them to become the next generation of thought leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs driving Armenia to prosperity.

To participate in the online auction by bidding on a painting or contributing a donation to the William Saroyan Scholarship Fund at AUA, please visit. http://aua.cbo.io.