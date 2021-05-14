WASHINGTON, DC — The United States is closely monitoring the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and expects Azerbaijan to immediately pull back its forces, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday.

“Military movements in disputed territories are irresponsible and also provocative,” said the State Department official, adding that demarcation issues should be resolved through negotiations and discussions.

This is the second time the US State Department has addressed the issue in the past day. Yesterday, State Department spokesman Ned Price called on the parties to show restraint, urging them to resolve differences only through diplomacy.