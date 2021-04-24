YEREVAN — On the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter to President Joe Biden of the United States of America, expressing gratitude for the official recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide. The letter says:

“Excellency,

The people of Armenia and Armenians all over the world perceived with great enthusiasm and welcomed your message, in which you officially recognized and condemned the genocide of Armenians perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire in 1915-23. I highly appreciate your principled position, which is a powerful step on the way to acknowledging the truth, historical justice, and an invaluable of support for the descendants of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

By making special mention of the resolutions on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide passed by the two houses of the U.S. Congress in 2019, I wish to state that your message brought to completion the process of recognizing the Armenian Genocide in the United States.

The acknowledgement of the Armenian Genocide is important not only as a tribute paid to the 1.5 million innocent victims, but also in terms of preventing the recurrence of similar crimes against mankind.

The recognition of the Genocide is a matter of truth, historical justice and security to the Republic of Armenia, especially in the light of the events that took place in our region last year.

I fully share your view, namely that “If we fail to fully acknowledge, commemorate genocide and teach our children about it, the words “Never again” become meaningless.”

Honorable Mr. Biden,

The recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the United States is a much-needed message to the international community, which comes to reaffirm the primacy of human rights and values in international relations. From this perspective, it sets an encouraging and inspiring example for all those who want to build a just and tolerant international society.”