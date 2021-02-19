YEREVAN — According to a recent survey conducted by GALLUP International Association in Armenia, Prime Minister NIkol Pashinyan remains the most popular politician in Armenia. The survey was carried out from February 15-17.

The participants of the survey evaluated their attitude towards politicians on a scale of 1-5 points. PM Pashinyan received 2.8 points, President Armen Sarkissian received 2.3 points, first President Levon Ter-Petrosyan received 1.7 points, 2nd President Robert Kocharyan received 2 points, 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan received 1.7 points, head of ”Prosperous Armenia” Party Gagik Tsarukyan received 2.2 points, head of ”Bright Armenia” Party Edmon Marukyan received 1.8 points, head of ”Fatherland” Party Artur Vanetsyan received 1.5 points, leader of ”Fatherland Salvation Movement” Vazgen Manukyan received 1.6 points and representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Ishkhan Saghatelyan received 1.6 points.

37.1% of the participants said that snap elections are definitely necessary, 21.3% said that it would be better to hold snap elections, 13.6% said it would not be better to hold snap elections and 19.7% said that snap elections are not necessary. Overall, nearly 58% said that there is a necessity for snap elections.

41.2% of the participants said that the elections should be held under Nikol Pashinyan’s leadership, 28.2% said that the elections should be organized without Nikol Pashinyan’s leadership and 7.9% said that the elections should be organized by the interim government proposed by the opposition.

The participants were also asked which party they would vote for if parliamentary elections were held on Sunday. 33.1% of the respondents would vote in favor of ruling My Step bloc, 27.2% would not give their votes to anyone, and 15.7% found it difficult to choose.

The rest of the respondents would vote in favor of the Prosperous Armenia Party (4.4%), Bright Armenia (2.6%), Republican Party of Armenia (2.2%), ARF/ Dashnaktsutyun (2.2%), Fatherland (0.9%), Republic (0.7%) and Sasna Tsrer (0.4%).