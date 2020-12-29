YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in an interview with the Public Television of Armenia on Sunday, explained what he expects from discussions with representatives of political forces over early parliamentary elections.

“I have spoken about snap elections on several occasions, including at the National Assembly. I have asked why the forces demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation do not demand early parliamentary elections,” the Prime Minister said in the interview.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that at the moment the discussion is unfolding over who should decide the fate of the authorities. “My presumption and the presumption of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia is that the fate of the authorities should be decided by the people,” he said.

“At the end of the day the fate of the authorities is to be determined by people, and parliamentary elections are one of the ways to demonstrate the expression of people’s will, especially considering that it’s obvious that the expression of people’s will in the square has failed despite the huge financial, informational and organizational resources the opposition possesses,” the Prime Minister said.

Pashinyan said that, under the current legislation, there is only one mechanism by which early elections can be held. The prime minister resigns, the parliament does not elect a new prime minister twice and calls early elections. Or, according to him, appropriate changes can be made, which will give the parliament the authority to call early elections.

Responding to opposition statements that the losing leader cannot hold elections, Pashinyan said: “I will never shirk responsibility, but, on the other hand, I consider it equally obligatory and possible to reveal the whole truth about this war. After all, there are dozens of testimonies of how people, including high-ranking officials, took out street lamps from settlements still under Armenian control, saying that they had to collect them and take them with them. Among such people there are those who are associated with the opposition. In the end, do we need to understand all this or not? The election campaign is also an opportunity for everyone to stand up to the people, voice their accusations, present evidence, and allow people to finally fulfill their role as power holders. ”

In this regard, the Prime Minister recalled that, for example, in the conditions of the same euphoria, their political team lost in the municipal elections in Kapan, and then in the elections to several local self-government bodies in Abovyan. “Can anyone say that at least one ballot was falsified during our reign? Before the constitutional referendum, which was planned, but did not take place due to the coronavirus, I said that we would rather cut off our hands than touch one vote of the people, because this is our political identity, ”Pashinyan said.

At the same time, the head of government did not name a specific date for early elections, noting that he would not like to put forward his ideas as a precondition. “The most important scenario for me is the following: you need to exclude the scenarios of a coup.”

To the comment that the opposition also emphasizes that he is not able to ensure the security of the Republic of Armenia, the territory of Armenia, in particular, in the Syunik region, from where there are reports that some territories were transferred to Azerbaijan when the border was clarified, Pashinyan replied as follows: The process of clarifying certain border points is underway on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. At the same time, there is no talk of border demarcation.

According to him, the inviolability of the Syunik region of the Republic of Armenia is also respected, and not a single Azerbaijani has crossed the country’s borders. Armenia, according to the prime minister, gained independence with a certain territory. The law “On administrative-territorial division”, adopted in 2010, fixes that, for example, the village of Vorotan, Syunik region borders on the Republic of Azerbaijan, the document also contains a description of the border. The law clearly states that either from the east or from the north, depending on the location, the borders of the Shurnukh, Vorotan, Sotk communities coincide with the border of the Azerbaijan Republic. Today, according to the prime minister, we are talking about 20 land plots. But in the case of encroachments against the Syunik region, not only the armed forces of Armenia, but also Russia should intervene. “This does not mean that there can be no dispute about areas, including roads.

“No part of Syunik was taken away from us,” the Armenian Prime Minister stressed.