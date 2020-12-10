Author
YEREVAN — The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has transferred $1,1 million to the Military Insurance Fund as part of the “We Are Our Borders” global Armenian fundraising campaign, the Fund told Armenpress.

“Of the total amount, $932.892 is allocated by OneArmenia, $100.000 by the Fund’s Montreal partner Hayastan Foundation Canada Inc with the remaining $ 67,108 made up of individual donor amounts.

The Fund will continue to support various treatment and rehabilitation programs for wounded servicemen. These allocations were agreed in advance with each organization and the individual donors specifically noted the 1000Plus foundation in their transfers.

Armenian communities around the world continue their fundraising campaigns to support the Homeland and our brothers and sisters in Artsakh, the most recent of which, the Fondo Armenia Phonethon in Argentina, took place this week with the final results to be announced soon”, the Fund said in a statement.

