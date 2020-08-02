Photo left to right – Counselor Varazdat Pahlavuni, SDHP Vice-chair Gabriel Moloyan, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, SDHP Chairman Vasken Khodanian and member Mihran Khatchadorian
GLENDALE – On July 31, the Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian received the representatives of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Western US Executive Committee at the RA Consulate General.

During the meeting, issues of concern to the Armenian communities on the west coast of the United States were discussed in great length. Participants at the meeting delved into the recent events on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as provocations, atrocities and vandalism committed by Azerbaijani communities in different countries against  Armenian communities.

Consul General Baibourtian and representatives of the SDHP emphasized that violence and provocations cannot take place in the United States or in any other country. They stressed that it is necessary to take all measures to prevent provocative actions by Azeris targeting Armenian communities all over the world.

 

