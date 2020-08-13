BAKU — Azerbaijani Ambassador to Serbia Eldar Hasanov has been detained on suspicion of embezzlement of state funds, the Azerbaijani State Security Service reports.

According to the report, other arrests have been made in connection with the criminal case of some officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) for abuse of power and acts that cause significant damage to the legally protected interests of the state.

The Azeri Ambassador’s arrest comes in the aftermath of reports that Serbia had supplied Armenia with military equipments that was criticized by Aliyev regime.

Officials in Belgrade confirmed the weapons sales stating that Serbia was within its right in doing so because Armenia is not under the sanctions of the United Nations, OSCE, European Union, or any other organization.

Eldar Hasanov was appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina 7 years ago, in 2013.