On July 12th, the fragile ceasefire along the Armenian and Azerbaijan border was shattered by the unprovoked and armed incursion into the Republic of Armenia’s Tavush Province by the Azeri military.

Once again, the world takes note of the cycle of violence Azerbaijan perpetuates in its decades-long quest to destroy the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh. Azerbaijan, fueled by the hateful and intolerant rhetoric and policies of its dictator Ilham Aliyev, has begun to redouble its efforts in this endeavor.

Further escalating the tension, Azerbaijan threatened to launch missile attacks on Armenia’s Metsamor Nuclear Power plant in gross manifestation of crimes against humanity.

The world cannot sit idly by and watch as Azerbaijan spews the hateful and intolerant speech of Genocide, all while committing violent acts of aggression against Armenia.

We denounce the Azerbaijani government and stand in solidarity with the Armenian and Artsakh governments, military and people, as they struggle to protect their property, sovereignty and livelihood. We pledge our support in this cause.

The Azerbaijani government is in violation of the Geneva Convention, specifically Articles 51 and 54 which outlaws indiscriminate attacks on civilian populations and civilian (non-military) targets, and Articles 56 and 53 outlaw attacks on dams, dikes, nuclear-generating stations, and places of worship. We call on the international community and all freedom loving nations, to apply necessary measures to halt the Azeri campaign of aggression and put an end to this violence once and for all.

Social Democrat Hunchakian Party

Armenian Council of America

Gaidz Youth Organization

Armenian Educational Benevolent Union

Nor Serout Cultural Association

Armenian Athletic Association