STEPANAKERT — Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh) Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan sent letters of thanks to a group of members of the United States Congress, the press service of the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said.

It said the Minister noted with gratitude that in the continuation of the meetings in Washington in October 2019 and the assurances received, members of Congress are making consistent efforts to further provide humanitarian assistance provided by the United States for the post-war rehabilitation of the Artsakh Republic.

“The support provided to Artsakh by the United States over the past decades has made it possible to satisfy various urgent humanitarian needs and overcome the devastating consequences of Azerbaijani aggression. In particular, the US assistance to The HALO Trust in the effective conduct of work in war-affected areas has enabled this international humanitarian demining organization to defuse tens of thousands of mines and other deadly ammunition,” said Mayilyan.

He expressed hope that the humanitarian assistance provided by the United States to the Republic of Artsakh will allow the two countries to further strengthen regional stability and security, as well as to satisfy the basic humanitarian needs of citizens of the Artsakh Republic.

Mayilyan also congratulated members of Congress on U.S. Independence Day, noting that throughout its history, the United States has consistently advocated freedom and democratic values, which has inspired many countries around the world, including the Artsakh Republic, to rise to the struggle for their inalienable rights and freedoms.