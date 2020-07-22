YEREVAN — The Armenian military accused Azerbaijani forces late on Tuesday of again attacking one of its positions at a section of Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan where deadly fighting raged last week.

The Defense Ministry spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, said an Azerbaijani commando unit suffered heavy losses while being repelled by Armenian troops deployed in the Tavush province. Some of the unit’s soldiers were “left trapped” as a result of the failed incursion, she said without elaborating.

According to Stepanyan, Azerbaijani special forces targeted late in the evening the same hilltop post of the Armenian army named “Fearless“, which they unsuccessfully stormed early on July 16.

“Although there was no gunfire as of 00:47 a.m. [on Wednesday] I must nonetheless note that the leadership of the Azerbaijani armed forces is not in control of the situation,” the Armenian official wrote in another Facebook post after midnight.

Armenian reported no casualties in the attacks.