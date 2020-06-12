GLENDALE – Armenia Artsakh Fund (AAF) delivered an air shipment of COVID-19 medicines and medical supplies valued at $181,000 to Yerevan, Armenia on June 12, 2020. This shipment will cover treatment of 1,500 patients in the country.

During the first five months of 2020, AAF also delivered $6 million of humanitarian assistance to Armenia and Artsakh. Of this amount, the AAF collected $5.8 million of medicines and other supplies donated by Americares ($5 million) and Direct Relief ($741,000).

Other organizations which contributed valuable goods during this period were: The Howard Karagheusian Commemorative Corp. ($76,000); Project Agape ($40,000); Armenian Educational Benevolent Union ($36,000).

The medicines and medical supplies donated during this period were sent to the AGBU Claudia Nazarian Medical Center for Syrian Armenian Refugees in Yerevan, Arabkir United Children’s Foundation, Avak Medical Center, Fund for Armenian Relief, Metsn Nerses Charitable Organization, Muratsan Children’s Endocrinology Center, St. Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center, and the health ministries of Armenia and Artsakh.

In the past 31 years, including the shipments under its predecessor, the United Armenian Fund, the AAF has delivered to Armenia and Artsakh a grand total of $897 million worth of relief supplies on board 158 airlifts and 2,470 sea containers.

“The Armenia Artsakh Fund is regularly offered free of charge millions of dollars of life-saving medicines and medical supplies. All we have to do is pay for the shipping expenses. We welcome your generous donations to be able to continue delivering this valuable assistance to all medical centers in Armenia and Artsakh,” stated Harut Sassounian, the President of AAF.