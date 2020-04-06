RA Health Minister Arsen Torosyan
YEREVAN (Armradio) — The COVID-19 cases in Armenia keep doubling every seven days which is similar to the scenario observed in Japan, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan says.

The doubling rate is the estimate of how long it would take the county to double its number of cases, given the trend in the last week. In different countries the cases have doubled within two to ten days.

The rate has not changed since April 1, when the Minister first shared graphs showing the doubling rate in different countries.

“Now, assuming this rate is maintained, we will have about 1,000 cases on April 7 and 2,000 cases on April 14, and so on. And the task for all of us is to slow that pace so that we first level the number of new cases and recoveries, and then register less new cases than recoveries,” Minister Torosyan then explained.

“If the pace is maintained and not set as smooth as in South Korea, we will have to treat patients with little or no symptoms at home, as many countries do, with just no choice. I do not think this is a desirable scenario for us, as the healthcare system will not be able to carry that burden. No health system in any country can bear this burden,” he added.

Therefore, he emphasized the importance of staying home and strictly adhering to self-isolation guidelines, at least because of the risk of administrative liability.

Arsen Torosyan said that what’s being done by Armenia’s healthcare system is a result of dedicated service of health workers and other agencies.

“But ‘we’ cannot break this pace alone, we should do it ‘all together’,” the Minister stated.

Armenia has so far confirmed 822 cases of coronavirus, 57 have recovered, seven deaths have been reported.

