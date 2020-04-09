Author
YEREVAN (Armradio) — A charter flight from China is transporting a batch of medical supplies and equipment to Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant of the State of Emergency Tigran Avinyan said in an announcement.

The supplies have been purchased on state funds of the Reublic of Armenia or been donated by China’s authorities and by Armenian and Chinese philanthropists.

The cargo includes 120 lung ventilation devices, two oxygen supply stations, 60 000 COVID-19 test kits, 280 000 protective masks, 20 000 protective glasses, 100 000 protective garments, as well as medicines.



Two Armenian nationals who had been sheltered at the Armenian Embassy in China will also return on the same flight. They will be subject to 14-day quarantine regime.

“We are grateful to the Chinese government and the agencies involved in the process for their support in the organization of the flight. Special thanks to pilots and the Armenian Embassy in China,” Avinyan wrote on Facebook.

“May our Friendship be higher than Mount Ararat and longer than Yangtze River,” reads a note on some of the parcels.

