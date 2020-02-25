YEREVAN — Nearly two years after resigning amid mass protests against his continued rule, Armenia’s former President Serzh Sarkisian went on trial on Tuesday on corruption charges which he rejects as politically motivated.

Sarkisian stands accused of giving privileged treatment in 2013 to his longtime friend and businessman Barsegh Barseghyan which cost the state 489 million drams (just over $1 million) in losses. According to law-enforcement authorities, he made sure that a government tender for supplies of subsidized diesel fuel to farmers is won by Barseghian’s Flash company, rather than another fuel importer that offered a lower price.

Sarkisian is standing trial together with Barseghyan, former Agriculture Minister Sergo Karapetyan and two other former Agriculture Ministry officials also indicted as part of the criminal case. All five suspects deny any wrongdoing.

Sarkisian’s lawyers again dismissed the embezzlement charges leveled against him when they spoke during the first session of the high-profile trial at a district court in Yerevan. One of them insisted that they are based on “contradictory, incredible and illogical” testimony given by a single person.

The trial prosecutor, Arsen Martirosyan, denied that, saying that investigators collected enough evidence to press the charges against the man who ruled Armenia from 2008-2018. The incriminating pre-trial testimony was reportedly given by Karapetyan. The former minister was jeered by the ex-president’s supporters when he entered the courtroom moments before the start of the trial. He refused to talk to reporters afterwards.

The defense lawyers also alleged numerous procedural violations committed by investigators. They accused Martirosian of being biased against their client and demanded his replacement by another prosecutor. The presiding judge, Vahe Misakyan, adjourned the court hearing to consider the demand.