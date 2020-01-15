YEREVAN — The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair made its first flight from Italian Milan to Yerevan Armenia on Tuesday. Tatevik Revazyan, the head of Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee, told reporters that the first flight arrived with a delay because of a strike of Italian flight controllers.

She could not say how many passenger the aircraft brought to Armenia and citizens of what countries they were.

“We need time to analyze and understand all these data. In general, I can say that the plane was full and the passengers were very pleased. We hope that there were both tourists and our compatriots,” she said.

According to Revazyan, the arrival of low-cost airlines in Armenia can significantly increase the interest of foreigners in the country. The number of routes to Yerevan will increase to 17.

Ryanair’s Olga Pawlonka said: “We’re delighted to officially launch our Armenia 2020 schedule, with the start of our new routes from Yerevan to Milan Bergamo and Rome Ciampino. Today marks the start of our first ever winter schedule for Yerevan airport which will help deliver 198,000 customers to/from Yerevan and Gyumri airports this year.”

Two other routes from Yerevan to Berlin Schönefeld and Gyumri to Memmingen will be launched in Summer 2020.

Earlier this month Ryanair announced Greece as its newest direct link with Armenia. Two new, twice weekly routes from Gyumri to Athens and from Yerevan to Thessaloniki will start in May 2020, as part of Ryanair’s extended Armenia summer 2020 schedule.