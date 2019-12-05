BRATISLAVA — The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting in Bratislava with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France), USA (France) and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 26th OSCE Ministerial Conference.

During the meeting the sides discussed the implementation of measures to reinforce the ceasefire and strengthen the confidence-building efforts. Reference was made to the plans to continue the joint work at the beginning of next year.

FM Mnatsakanyan highlighted the modest achievement reached within the framework of the agreement on preparing peoples for peace, through the implementation of an exchange program for media representatives from Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan. In this context the possibility of continuing such direct engagement of societies and media representatives was assessed. At the same time, the importance of introducing other confidence-building measures was emphasized.

Touching upon the meeting with the Foreign Minister of Artsakh in Yerevan, Minister Mnatsakanyan reiterated the need for direct involvement of the Artsakh authorities, especially when it comes to content issues of the settlement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mnatsakanyan held a separate meeting with the Minsk Group co-chairs and Kasprzyk to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.