PASADENA – After discussing several key issues affecting the City of Pasadena, the Armenian Council of America (ACA-PAC) is pleased to announce its endorsement of Joe Baghdadlian for Pasadena City Council’s 4th district ahead of the 2020 municipal elections.

“Pasadena’s 4th district is home to a large Armenian-American community,” said ACA-PAC Boardmember Vahe Atchabahian. “We need a representative who understands our issues and concerns as residents and small business owners and that person is Joe Baghdadlian. He is a true example of a successful immigrant who defied odds and achieved the American Dream like so many of us in this community. Joe is someone we can be proud to call our representative and I urge everyone vote for him as our next councilmember representing Pasadena’s 4th district.”

As a parent, grandparent, business owner and longtime resident, Baghdadlian has seen first hand the challenges facing the city and is committed to tackling these issues head on. His customer service oriented approach to ensure that all his clients are satisfied is what made his business flourish and he hopes to use that approach as a public servant in City Hall making sure that the City of Pasadena serves the needs and interests of everyone in the city.

Baghdadlian’s top priorities include improving public education and public safety, advocating for small and medium sized businesses and tackling the worsening traffic and homelessness problems plaguing the district.

His direct, problem solving approach to overcoming obstacles and his open door policy of proactively listening to constituents and building coalitions with community leaders, demonstrates Baghdadlian’s genuine interest and willingness to improve the lives and working conditions of all residents and stakeholders in Pasadena’s 4th district.

Baghdadlian’s community leadership includes his participation in his neighborhood association, serving as a volunteer for the LA County Sherriff’s Department, the Pasadena Unified School District and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

“Pasadena needs leadership that cares,” said Baghdadlian. “I’m running for City Council because we need to make sure City Hall is responsive to our community’s concerns.”