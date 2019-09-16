ROME — Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s stint with AC Roma is off to a brilliant start. The former Arsenal attacker, scored a blistering goal in his debut with the Italian giants, who won their first game of the season in the 4-2 thumping of Sassuolo.

The Armenia international, who joined the capital club on loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day, scored his side’s third goal as the visitors were all but put away in the first half.

Roma were 4-0 up inside 33 minutes thanks to Bryan Cristante’s header, a volley from Edin Dzeko, Mkhitaryan’s low strike and a composed finish from Justin Kluivert.

The visitors rallied in the second half through Domenico Berardi’s brace but it was too little too late.

The result moves Roma into seventh place on five points, four behind leaders Inter Milan, while Sassuolo are 12th after taking three points from their opening three games.