YEREVAN (ArmInfo) —  Representatives of the Baku office of the International Committee of the Red Cross have visited Armenian soldier Araik Ghazaryan on Monday, who, on August 12, under unclear circumstances, appeared on the Azerbaijani side of the frontline near Karabakh.

In an interview with ArmInfo correspondent, the head of communication programs of the ICRC delegation in Armenia Zara Amatuni informed that representatives of the organization, as part of their international humanitarian mandate, visited Armenian citizen Araik  Ghazaryan.  According to her, the purpose of the visit is to monitor the conditions of Ghazaryan’s detention, and  help in maintaining communication with relatives.

19-year-old soldier Ghazaryan left his post on August 12, appearing on the territory of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani media quoted their defense ministry as saying that a soldier was detained near Fizuli’s combat position and that his “desertion was caused by inhumane treatment in the military unit.”

Later, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan described the information in the Azeri media as propaganda. He said that he thought the soldier had gone astray.

