HANOI — Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyn Xuân Phúc and his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan have agreed on plans to enhance the two countries’ ties.

During their talks in Hanoi yesterday, the leaders were full of praise for political ties and said they wanted to arrange more meetings and visits between their governments, parliaments, businesses and citizens.

They also agreed to keep working together at the United Nations, within the Francophone community and in the Non-Aligned Movement.

The PMs said they would try to improve the efficiency of the Vietnam-Armenia inter-governmental committee on co-operation in economy-trade and science-technology.

They said they would focus on implementing the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union, to which Armenia is a member, considering this an important pillar of bilateral ties and momentum to create breakthroughs in trade and investment.

An arrangement was made to hold a business forum on the sidelines of the upcoming session of the bilateral intergovernmental commission, due this fall in Yerevan. Both sides expressed confidence that it would impart fresh impetus to the development of joint investment programs and economic cooperation between the two countries. Reference was made to the possibility of importing Armenian brandy and wine into the Vietnamese market.

They also decided to expand co-operation in education-training, healthcare, sports, tourism, security and defense.

PM Phúc made clear Vietnam’s policy of attaching importance to strengthening the friendship with Armenia, as well as the country’s resolve to develop the relationship across the board.

He said it was emblematic that Pashinyan was visiting Vietnam on the 60th anniversary of the landmark visit paid to Armenia by founder of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Ho Chí Minh. ‘We are glad that Armenia has overcome difficulties and is taking steps towards economic development, which is sure to enhance Armenia’s standing in the international arena.”

Nikol Pashinyan noted that his visit aims to create a turning point in the quality of the bilateral ties, contributing to forging co-operation and meeting the aspirations of leaders and people of both nations. “The distance between our countries cannot be an obstacle to the development of cooperation,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

Host and guest exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the peaceful settlement of disputes in Asia-Pacific, including the East Sea, on the basis of international law.

Following the talks, the governments of the Republic of Armenia and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of education and science. Attended by Nikol Pashinyan and Nguyn Xuân Phúc, the agreement was signed by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts and Deputy Minister of Education and Training of Vietnam Nguyn Vân Phúc.

In conclusion, the two heads of government summed up the outcome of their talks in a joint statement made for mass media representatives.