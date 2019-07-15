Henrikh Mkhitaryan with Consul General Armen Baibourtian
LOS ANGELES — The Captain of Armenian National team and Arsenal FC midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has met with representatives of Armenian community during an event organized by Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Armen Baibourtian.

Mkhitaryan is in Los Angeles area for pre-season training with his club. “Nice meeting with our Consul General & Representatives of the Armenian Community in LA,” wrote Mkhitaryan on Facebook along with sharing photos from the meeting.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan with Homenmen representatives

Arsenal will play their first pre-season game on Monday July 15 in Denver against Colorado Rapids of MLS and will play against Bundesliga champions Bayer Munich on Wednesday July 17 at the LA Galaxy stadium in Carson.

 

