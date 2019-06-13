GLENDALE — The Armenian American Museum has announced the selection of world-renowned Gallagher & Associates as the project’s exhibition design and master planning firm. G&A is an internationally recognized interdisciplinary design studio with offices in Washington, D.C., New York, Portland, and Singapore.

“We are honored to have been selected as the exhibition design and master planning firm for the Armenian American Museum,” stated Patrick Gallagher, President & Owner of Gallagher & Associates. “As storytellers, our goal is to create a truly unique, immersive, and impactful experience for every visitor to the Armenian American Museum.”

Gallagher & Associates brings over 20 years of experience in museum planning and design to the developing cultural and educational center. G&A has established its reputation in the museum industry for bringing transformative experiences to life. The firm integrates interactive design and media with the physical environment to produce immersive experiences that engage, entertain, and create measurable impact.

Gallagher & Associates designed the online experience for the Armenian Genocide Museum website (http://www.ArmenianGenocideMuseum.org), an online museum that puts the atrocities of the Armenian Genocide into the context of world history and connects visitors to current crimes against humanity to inspire people to speak out and take action. G&A’s notable projects include the National Center for Civil Rights and Human Rights, International Spy Museum, National Archives Museum, National Museum of American Jewish History, Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, Grammy Museum, and more. The firm is currently collaborating on the Los Angeles-based Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

“We are excited to be working with a firm that has the caliber and reputation of Gallagher & Associates in the museum industry,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “The firm will be an invaluable partner in helping us achieve our ultimate vision for the Armenian American Museum.”

Gallagher & Associates will be leading the exhibition design of the museum’s permanent Armenian exhibition. The permanent exhibition will share the Armenian American experience including the history of Armenia, Armenian Genocide, and Armenians living in America through interactive, immersive, and impactful storytelling. The firm will be engaging a panel of leading scholars, artists, and experts throughout the exhibition design process. The museum will also feature traveling exhibitions on diverse cultures and subject matters that will engage broad audiences and serve as a bridge that connects our multicultural community.

In addition, Gallagher & Associates will be developing the museum’s master plan that outlines the primary visitor experiences within the overall parameters for the architecture. The master plan connects the experiences to the organization’s mission, collections, and educational goals with a focus on the visitor. G&A will serve as a member of the museum’s project design team, working closely with the architects, engineers, and consultants as they prepare detailed construction plans for submission to the City of Glendale.

The Armenian American Museum is currently in the pre-construction phase of the project with plans to begin construction in 2020.

The City of Glendale, home to one of the largest Armenian diaspora communities, has dedicated a premier location for the historic project in downtown Central Park.

About the Armenian American Museum

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a developing project in Glendale, CA with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The Museum will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governance of the Museum is entrusted to ten Armenian American cultural, philanthropic, and religious non-profit institutions including the Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.