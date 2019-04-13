MISSION HILLS — The Ararat-Eskijian-Museum, The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), Nor Serount Cultural Association, and Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and cultural Society Present ”Talaat Pasha: Father of Modern Turkey, Architect of Genocide”

A Lecture by Historian Dr. Hans-Lukas Kieser. Monday, April 22, 2019, 7:30 P.M. Ararat-Eskijian Museum, Sheen Chapel 15105 Mission Hills Road Mission Hills, CA 91345.

In this talk, Dr. Hans-Lukas Kieser will present a few main topics from Talaat Pasha: Father of Modern Turkey, Architect of Genocide (Princeton Univ. Press, 2018). On the eve of World War I, Talaat and his party comrades set the stage for the coming age of extremes and the Europe of the dictators. They masterminded radically nationalist policies including demographic engineering and the genocide of the Armenians. The talk will address their ideology which set the stage for a century that would witness atrocities on a scale never imagined. Kieser’s is the first biography in English of the revolutionary figure who not only prepared the way for Atatürk and the founding of the republic in 1923, but who shaped the modern world as well. Hans-Lukas Kieser is an Australian Research Council Future Fellow (2014–19), associate professor in the School of Humanities and Social Science at the University of Newcastle in Australia and adjunct professor of history at the University of Zurich in Switzerland. His many books include Nearest East: American Millennialism and Mission to the Middle East, World War I and the End of the Ottomans: From the Balkan Wars to the Armenian Genocide, and Turkey Beyond Nationalism.

Copies of Talaat Pasha: Father of Modern Turkey, Architect of Genocide will be available for purchase.

Admission free (Donations appreciated). Reception following program. For more information call the Ararat-Eskijian Museum at 747-500-7584 or email eskijian@ararat-eskijian-museum.com

This event will be Live Streamed, follow up on Facebook or Ararat-Eskiian Museum.com